IFB Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 922.78 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 922.78 crore in December 2020 up 32.08% from Rs. 698.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2020 up 364.89% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.00 crore in December 2020 up 169.5% from Rs. 42.30 crore in December 2019.

IFB Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 16.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.52 in December 2019.

IFB Industries shares closed at 1,400.70 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 275.77% returns over the last 6 months and 111.47% over the last 12 months.