IFB Industries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 698.64 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 698.64 crore in December 2019 up 4.85% from Rs. 666.34 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2019 down 23.49% from Rs. 18.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.30 crore in December 2019 up 15.01% from Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2018.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2018.

IFB Industries shares closed at 622.60 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.86% over the last 12 months.