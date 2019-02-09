App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFC posts 11-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 26 crore due to tax adjustment

The company's total income was down at Rs 7.87 crore in the period under review from Rs 13.26 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IDFC on February 9 reported an 11-fold jump in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 26.28 crore, mainly due to a tax adjustment. The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, it said in a statement.

The company's total income was down at Rs 7.87 crore in the period under review from Rs 13.26 crore a year ago.

However, there was a tax adjustment of Rs 31.41 crore in favour of the company in the third quarter of the fiscal.

For April-December 2018, the net profit of the company was Rs 153.78 crore as compared to Rs 152.65 crore for the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The company is engaged in only one segment -- investment business -- and as such there is no separate reportable segment as per lnd AS-106 'Operating Segments', it added.
