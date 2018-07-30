Idea Cellular reports Q1 profit at Rs 256.5cr on exceptional gains; ARPU down at Rs 100

Idea Cellular has turned profitable in the quarter ended June 2018 as it has posted consolidated net profit at Rs 256.5 crore against loss of Rs 962.2 crore reported in March 2018.

The company's profit has included one-time gain on sale of its entire shareholding in Idea Cellular Infrastructure Services to ATC Telecom for Rs 3,364 crore.

However, the loss before tax and exceptional items was at Rs 2,757.6 crore.

Revenue of the company was down 4 percent at Rs 5,889.2 crore versus Rs 6,137.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA fell 54.4 percent at Rs 659.4 crore against Rs 1,447.1 crore and margin was down at 11.2 percent versus 23.6 percent.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter was at Rs 100 against Rs 105 in Q4FY18.