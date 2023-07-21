English
    HUL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,496.00 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,496.00 crore in June 2023 up 5.96% from Rs. 14,624.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,554.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.27% from Rs. 2,381.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,848.00 crore in June 2023 up 8.85% from Rs. 3,535.00 crore in June 2022.

    HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.13 in June 2022.

    HUL shares closed at 2,703.25 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.06% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Unilever
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,267.0014,953.0014,357.00
    Other Operating Income229.00262.00267.00
    Total Income From Operations15,496.0015,215.0014,624.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,820.004,908.004,868.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,643.002,797.002,940.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks216.0042.00-144.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost705.00738.00636.00
    Depreciation286.00291.00281.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,505.001,311.001,334.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,942.001,845.001,588.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,379.003,283.003,121.00
    Other Income183.00160.00133.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,562.003,443.003,254.00
    Interest50.0029.0028.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,512.003,414.003,226.00
    Exceptional Items-37.0080.00-12.00
    P/L Before Tax3,475.003,494.003,214.00
    Tax918.00891.00823.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,557.002,603.002,391.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---1.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,557.002,602.002,391.00
    Minority Interest-2.00-1.00-10.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.00-1.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,554.002,600.002,381.00
    Equity Share Capital235.00235.00235.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8711.0610.13
    Diluted EPS10.8711.0610.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8711.0610.13
    Diluted EPS10.8711.0610.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

