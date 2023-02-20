Hubtown Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, up 249.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore in December 2022 up 249.04% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 100.51% from Rs. 17.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 up 194.89% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 43.35 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.65% returns over the last 6 months and -31.14% over the last 12 months.