HPCL Q2 PAT seen up 35.6% YoY to Rs. 1,480.4 cr: ICICI Direct

CICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects HPCL to report net profit at Rs. 1,480.4 crore up 35.6% year-on-year (up 82.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 71,374.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 58 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,596.9 crore.

