Hotel Leela Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore, down 79.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore in March 2019 down 79.14% from Rs. 206.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.82 crore in March 2019 down 88.73% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 97.12% from Rs. 69.83 crore in March 2018.

Hotel Leela shares closed at 9.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -45.81% over the last 12 months.