Hotel Leela Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore, down 79.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hotel Leela Venture are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore in March 2019 down 79.14% from Rs. 206.44 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.82 crore in March 2019 down 88.73% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 97.12% from Rs. 69.83 crore in March 2018.
Hotel Leela shares closed at 9.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -45.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hotel Leela Venture
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.06
|209.06
|206.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.06
|209.06
|206.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.46
|18.58
|17.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.00
|50.81
|44.39
|Depreciation
|2.86
|29.74
|30.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.60
|71.03
|78.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|38.90
|35.50
|Other Income
|1.01
|10.69
|3.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|49.59
|39.47
|Interest
|0.04
|6.47
|22.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.89
|43.12
|17.14
|Exceptional Items
|-43.82
|1.02
|-32.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.71
|44.14
|-15.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.71
|44.14
|-15.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|14.89
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.82
|44.14
|-15.80
|Equity Share Capital
|126.11
|126.11
|126.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.70
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.70
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.70
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.70
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited