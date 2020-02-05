Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 901.20 crore, up 11.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.20 crore in December 2019 up 11.01% from Rs. 811.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.74 crore in December 2019 up 69.05% from Rs. 85.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.77 crore in December 2019 up 52.88% from Rs. 135.90 crore in December 2018.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 163.70 in December 2019 from Rs. 96.86 in December 2018.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 32,675.75 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 42.27% returns over the last 6 months and 53.11% over the last 12 months.