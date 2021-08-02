MARKET NEWS

Hold Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 5250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with a target price of Rs 5250 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories


Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and differentiated formulations. Revenue: US (37%), India (18%), Russia and CIS (12%), Europe (8%), RoW (6%) and API (16.8%) It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe


Outlook


We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 5250 i.e. 25x P/E on FY23E + Rs 317.2 for NPV of gRevlimid and Sputnik.


 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 11:27 am

