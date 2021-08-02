Hold Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 5250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and differentiated formulations. Revenue: US (37%), India (18%), Russia and CIS (12%), Europe (8%), RoW (6%) and API (16.8%) It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 5250 i.e. 25x P/E on FY23E + Rs 317.2 for NPV of gRevlimid and Sputnik.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More