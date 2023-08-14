HMT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 37.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in June 2023 down 37.6% from Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2023 down 24.27% from Rs. 8.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2023 down 23.98% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2022.

HMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

HMT shares closed at 28.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.