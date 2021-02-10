HMT Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.89 crore, down 25.86% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.89 crore in December 2020 down 25.86% from Rs. 74.04 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2020 down 14.47% from Rs. 23.56 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020 up 39.63% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2019.
HMT shares closed at 27.10 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 124.90% over the last 12 months.
|HMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.89
|39.49
|72.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.89
|39.49
|72.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.92
|13.28
|19.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.36
|1.24
|6.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.23
|9.54
|-1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.05
|26.66
|29.37
|Depreciation
|2.68
|2.71
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.13
|12.34
|15.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.48
|-26.28
|1.16
|Other Income
|13.18
|13.79
|19.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.30
|-12.49
|20.40
|Interest
|22.47
|24.37
|18.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.77
|-36.86
|1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.77
|-36.86
|1.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.77
|-36.86
|1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.80
|-0.36
|2.45
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.97
|-37.22
|4.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.97
|-37.22
|4.15
|Equity Share Capital
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|355.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
