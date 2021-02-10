HMT Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.89 crore, down 25.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.89 crore in December 2020 down 25.86% from Rs. 74.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2020 down 14.47% from Rs. 23.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020 up 39.63% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2019.

HMT shares closed at 27.10 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 124.90% over the last 12 months.