Hindustan Zinc Q3 PAT seen up 34.1% YoY to Rs. 2,173 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at Rs. 2,173 crore up 34.1% year-on-year (up 12% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,792 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 36.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,128 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.