English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Unilever: Short-term headwinds offer accumulation opportunity

    Higher presence in discretionary categories to impact performance of HUL in inflationary times

    Nandish Shah
    April 28, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    Hindustan Unilever: Short-term headwinds offer accumulation opportunity

    Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The underlying volume growth of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2144; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,03,811 crore) during the March ’22 quarter remained flat compared with a 2 percent rise in the December ’21 quarter and a 16 percent year-on-year growth. HUL continued to gain market share in all the three divisions and across price segments, and regions. According to the HUL management, Indonesia’s planned ban on the export of raw materials for cooking oil — which will cover crude palm...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Who owns India Inc?

      Apr 27, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Double delight for AU SFB, what yen’s crash says, LIC IPO and investors, get a fix on currency trading and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Ten pointers to Armageddon

      Apr 23, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

      These long-term scenarios, according to the IMF, will have a bearing on the market trajectory

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers