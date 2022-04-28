Hindustan Unilever: Short-term headwinds offer accumulation opportunity

Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The underlying volume growth of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2144; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,03,811 crore) during the March ’22 quarter remained flat compared with a 2 percent rise in the December ’21 quarter and a 16 percent year-on-year growth. HUL continued to gain market share in all the three divisions and across price segments, and regions. According to the HUL management, Indonesia’s planned ban on the export of raw materials for cooking oil — which will cover crude palm...