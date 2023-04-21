English
    Hind Zinc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,509.00 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,509.00 crore in March 2023 down 3.27% from Rs. 8,797.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,589.00 crore in March 2023 down 11.61% from Rs. 2,929.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,615.00 crore in March 2023 down 11.93% from Rs. 5,240.00 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2022.

    Hind Zinc shares closed at 327.55 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.68% returns over the last 6 months and -5.73% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Zinc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,281.007,628.008,613.00
    Other Operating Income228.00238.00184.00
    Total Income From Operations8,509.007,866.008,797.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-253.0052.00-229.00
    Power & Fuel842.00--769.00
    Employees Cost218.00188.00190.00
    Depreciation928.00807.00816.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,443.003,919.003,104.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,331.002,900.004,147.00
    Other Income356.00349.00277.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,687.003,249.004,424.00
    Interest176.0062.0066.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,511.003,187.004,358.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,511.003,187.004,358.00
    Tax922.001,030.001,429.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,589.002,157.002,929.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,589.002,157.002,929.00
    Equity Share Capital845.00845.00845.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.106.93
    Diluted EPS6.135.106.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.106.93
    Diluted EPS6.135.106.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 21, 2023 04:04 pm