Hind Syntex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 58.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2018 down 58.13% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 534.82% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 down 1291.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Hind Syntex shares closed at 5.25 on January 28, 2019 (NSE)