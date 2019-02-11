Hind Syntex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 58.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2018 down 58.13% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 534.82% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 down 1291.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.
Hind Syntex shares closed at 5.25 on January 28, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Hind Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.04
|11.88
|7.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.04
|11.88
|7.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|2.45
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|3.40
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|0.79
|3.04
|2.59
|Employees Cost
|2.06
|3.10
|3.03
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|1.16
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-1.50
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-1.44
|-0.29
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-1.44
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.84
|-1.44
|-0.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.84
|-1.44
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.84
|-1.44
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|12.72
|12.72
|12.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-1.13
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-1.13
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-1.13
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-1.13
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited