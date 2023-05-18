English
    Hind Constr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,094.09 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,094.09 crore in March 2023 up 5.94% from Rs. 2,920.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.84 crore in March 2023 up 1092.46% from Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.41 crore in March 2023 down 19.38% from Rs. 407.36 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Hind Constr shares closed at 16.15 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Construction Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,094.092,034.802,920.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,094.092,034.802,920.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.74266.68317.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.36-19.5815.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost198.92213.04237.14
    Depreciation32.3531.9852.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,328.151,693.671,967.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.57-150.99330.00
    Other Income13.4911.8924.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.06-139.10354.56
    Interest265.99235.63293.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.07-374.7360.81
    Exceptional Items155.4031.04--
    P/L Before Tax185.47-343.6960.81
    Tax-2.59-80.3531.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities188.06-263.3429.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.820.59-14.96
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.24-262.7514.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.604.901.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates189.84-257.8515.92
    Equity Share Capital151.31151.31151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.26-1.710.10
    Diluted EPS1.26-1.710.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.26-1.710.10
    Diluted EPS1.26-1.710.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

