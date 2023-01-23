HFCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,002.01 crore, down 9.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,002.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.51% from Rs. 1,107.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.90 crore in December 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.86 crore in December 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 139.34 crore in December 2021.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

