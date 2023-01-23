English
    HFCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,002.01 crore, down 9.51% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,002.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.51% from Rs. 1,107.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.90 crore in December 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.86 crore in December 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 139.34 crore in December 2021.

    HFCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,002.011,119.351,107.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,002.011,119.351,107.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials446.88478.77584.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods269.90384.38296.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.14-21.43-32.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.3572.3370.54
    Depreciation13.9115.3214.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.0264.5053.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.81125.48121.76
    Other Income6.148.073.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.95133.55125.01
    Interest26.3731.4530.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.58102.1094.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.58102.1094.79
    Tax26.6826.2624.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.9075.8470.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.9075.8470.12
    Equity Share Capital137.62137.59137.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.550.53
    Diluted EPS0.580.550.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.550.51
    Diluted EPS0.580.550.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited