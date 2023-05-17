English
    Hester Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore, up 20.79% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.79% from Rs. 50.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2023 up 26.58% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2023 up 6.55% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022.

    Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.82 in March 2022.

    Hester Bio shares closed at 1,834.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.

    Hester Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.7070.7750.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.7070.7750.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.426.388.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.7713.0712.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.141.05-4.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3812.589.70
    Depreciation2.622.442.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3518.7114.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3016.557.51
    Other Income0.950.961.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2517.518.59
    Interest0.353.141.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9014.387.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9014.387.20
    Tax2.643.652.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.2610.734.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.2610.734.95
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3612.615.82
    Diluted EPS7.3612.615.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3612.615.82
    Diluted EPS7.3612.615.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:15 pm