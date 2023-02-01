English
    Hester Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore in December 2022 up 31.06% from Rs. 54.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 1.62% from Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2022 up 21.28% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

    Hester Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.7772.0054.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.7772.0054.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.386.867.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.0713.9111.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.050.85-5.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5813.049.67
    Depreciation2.442.342.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7121.5614.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5513.4512.90
    Other Income0.962.181.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5115.6214.12
    Interest3.141.740.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3813.8813.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.3813.8813.75
    Tax3.653.533.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7310.3510.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7310.3510.56
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6112.1612.41
    Diluted EPS12.6112.1612.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6112.1612.41
    Diluted EPS12.6112.1612.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited