Hester Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore in December 2022 up 31.06% from Rs. 54.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 1.62% from Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2022 up 21.28% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 12.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.41 in December 2021.

