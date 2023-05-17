Hester Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.30 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.30 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 56.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2023 down 41.33% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2023 down 15.13% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.59 in March 2022.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,834.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.