    Hester Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.30 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.30 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 56.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2023 down 41.33% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2023 down 15.13% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.

    Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.59 in March 2022.

    Hester Bio shares closed at 1,834.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.

    Hester Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.3074.9456.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.3074.9456.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.2111.6916.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.676.993.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.541.14-4.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4614.6112.27
    Depreciation5.375.245.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8321.7518.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.3113.525.19
    Other Income3.194.397.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5017.9112.39
    Interest1.373.891.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1214.0210.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.1214.0210.89
    Tax2.713.842.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.4210.188.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.4210.188.58
    Minority Interest-1.18-0.97-1.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.301.980.42
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.5311.197.72
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7214.2910.59
    Diluted EPS6.7214.2910.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7214.2910.59
    Diluted EPS6.7214.2910.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
