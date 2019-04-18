Hero Motocorp Q4 PAT may dip 27.8% YoY to Rs. 698.3 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Hero Motocorp to report net profit at Rs. 698.3 crore down 27.8% year-on-year (down 9.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,818.8 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 264.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 68.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13.4 crore.

