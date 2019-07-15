Hero Motocorp Q4 PAT may dip 10.9% YoY to Rs. 809.8 cr: Kotak

Leading two wheeler maker Hero Motorcorp also made its debut in the 125cc scooter space with the Destini 125. After a lukewarm response for its scooter range the Delhi-based company placed its bets on a new brand

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Hero Motocorp to report net profit at Rs. 809.8 crore down 10.9% year-on-year (up 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,158 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,188 crore.

