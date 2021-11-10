Hercules Hoists Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in September 2021 up 24.64% from Rs. 22.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021 up 162.21% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2021 up 96.75% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2020.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2020.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 145.30 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 49.64% over the last 12 months.