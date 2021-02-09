Hercules Hoists Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2020 up 18.92% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2020 up 76.25% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2020 up 32.85% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2019.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 129.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.49% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.