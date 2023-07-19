HCL Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,451.00 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,451.00 crore in June 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 10,817.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,596.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.06% from Rs. 2,678.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,944.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.83% from Rs. 4,101.00 crore in June 2022.

HCL Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.89 in June 2022.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,167.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and 29.65% over the last 12 months.