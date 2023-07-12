HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore; revenue up 12%

Meanwhile, shares of HCL tech on July 12 closed 0.74 percent lower at Rs 1,106.50 apiece on BSE.

India’s third largest IT services firm HCLTech on July 12 reported 7.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 11.2 percent due to ramp downs in deals and verticals like Hi-tech and telecom.

Net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 3,534 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 3,782 crore this quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent YoY at Rs 26,296 crore as compared to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1FY23.

The company retained its guidance of 6-8 percent constant currency revenue growth for FY24, and operating margin at 18-19 percent.

Moreover, HCL Tech's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

"The record date of July 20, 2023 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2023," HCL Tech added.

Last quarter, CEO Vijayakumar had told Moneycontrol that he is seeing demand for FY24 coming from customers wanting to be more cost efficient, adopting cloud and bringing more automation to their operations.

Meanwhile, shares of HCL tech on July 12 closed 0.74 percent lower at Rs 1,106.50 apiece on BSE.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates