HCLTech Q1 Results Highlights: Sporadic ramp downs happening in tech and telecom segments, says CEO

July 12, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

HCL Tech's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

"The record date of July 20, 2023 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2023," HCL Tech added.