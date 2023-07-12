English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 12, 2023 / 08:17 pm

    HCLTech Q1 Results Highlights: Sporadic ramp downs happening in tech and telecom segments, says CEO

    HCLTech Q1 Earnings Highlights: HCLTech's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

    HCLTech Q1 Earnings: HCLTech posted 8 percent growth in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023. The company recorded a net profit of Rs. 3,534 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.  EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 16.9 percent compared with 18.25 percent in the previous quarter.

    • HCLTech Q1 Results Highlights: Sporadic ramp downs happening in tech and telecom segments, says CEO
      C Vijayakumar (CVK or Vijay) is the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of HCLTech.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 12, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

      HCLTech Q1 Results Live: We continue to demonstrate healthy cash conversion every quarter, says CFO

      "HCLTech delivered 12.1% YoY revenue growth in this quarter, with Services growing at 12.9% YoY in INR. We have demonstrated healthy client addition with $100m clients up by 3 and $50m clients up by 6 on a YoY basis. Our EBIT margin remains stable on YoY basis. Our focus on the ROIC metric continues to move the needle; LTM ROIC end-June 2023 stands at 31.1%, up 260 bps YoY. We continue to demonstrate healthy cash conversion every quarter; Operating Cash Flow (OCF) of 7 3,970 Crores and Free Cash Flow (FCF) of 7 3,688 Crores, are 135% and 126% of Net Income (on LTM basis) respectively." said Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer at HCLTech.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 12, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

      HCLTech Q1 Results Live: HCLTech is well placed to leverage opportunities in AI, says Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson

      "HCLTechcontinues to be a partner of choice for global enterprises and is well placed to leverage opportunities in emerging areas such as AI and allied technologies despite the challenging global macro environment," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson at HCLTech.

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

      HCLTech Q1 Results Live: Total Headcount drops by 2506, 1597 freshers added during the quarter

      The total headcount as of June end was 2,23,438, down by 2,506 sequentially. The company, however, added 1,597 freshers during the quarter.

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

      HCLTech Q1 Results Live: 'Our revenue moderated in line with demand,' says HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar

      "In Q1 FY 24, our revenue and people strength sequentially moderated in line with the demand environment. We delivered a 6.3%YoYgrowth in Constant Currency at company level and 7.1%YoYCC for the Services business. We experienced double-digitYoYgrowth, in our largest verticals - Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences and Healthcare fueled by large deals. These large deals helped offset cuts in client discretionary spend in these verticals. We are expecting other verticals to pick up as well shortly. This combined with the strength of our record-high pipeline enables us to maintain our guidance for the year." said C Vijayakumar, CEO at HCLTech.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 12, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

      HCLTech Q1 Results Live: HCLTech Earnings Highlights


      Net Profit down 11.3% At Rs 3,534 Cr Vs Rs 3,983 Cr (QoQ)
      Rupee Revenue down 1.2% At Rs 26,296 Cr Vs Rs 26,606 Cr (QoQ)
      EBIT down 8.2% At Rs 4,438 Cr Vs Rs 4,836 Cr (QoQ)
      EBIT Margin At 16.9% Vs 18.25 (QoQ)
      HCL Tech To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 10/Sh
      IT and Business Services Revenue Up 0.1% QoQ
      Engineering and R&D Services Revenue Down 5.3% QoQ
      Deal Wins At $1.56 Bn Vs $2.07 Bn (QoQ)
      Attrition Rate At 16.3% Vs 19.5% (QoQ)
      $ Revenue At $3,200 Million
      $ Revenue down 1.1%
      Constant Currency Revenue Slips 1.3%

      FY24 GUIDANCE
      Constant Currency Revenue Growth Unchanged At 6-8%
      Constant Currency Services Rev Growth Unchanged At 6.5-8.5%
      EBIT Margin Guidance Unchanged At 18-19%

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

      HCL Tech Q1 Results Live: HCL retains guidance of 18-19% on operating margin; 6-8% on constant currency revenue growth

      The company retained its guidance of 6-8 percent constant currency revenue growth for FY24, and operating margin at 18-19 percent.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

      HCL Tech Q1 Results Live: HCL announces interim dividend of Rs 10/share

      HCL Tech's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

      "The record date of July 20, 2023 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2023," HCL Tech added.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

      HCL Tech Q1 Results Live: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 3,534 crore, misses analyst estimates

      India’s third largest IT services firm HCL Tech on July 12 reported 7.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended in June 30. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 11.2 percent due to ramp downs in deals and verticals like Hi-tech and telecom.

      Net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 3,534 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 3,782 crore this quarter.

      Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent YoY at Rs 26,296 crore as compared to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1FY23.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

      HCL Tech Q1 Results Live: HCL Tech Records Rs. 3,534 crore net profit in Q1

      HCL Tech recorded a net profit of Rs. 3,534 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 16.9 percent compared with 18.25 percent in the previous quarter.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 12, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

      HCL Tech Q1 Results Live: HCL Tech closes at Rs 1108.3, down 0.59% from yesterday's Rs 1114.7

      HCL Technologies Ltd. closed the day's trading at a price of Rs 1108.3, a minor decrease of 0.59% from the day before.

    • July 12, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

      HCL Tech Q1 Results Live: HCL Tech trades at Rs 1110.55, down -0.37% from yesterday's Rs 1114.7

      According to recent statistics, the price of the HCL Tech stock is Rs, 1110.55. A net change of -4.15 and a percent change of -0.37 have occurred. This shows that there has been a 4.15 decline in the stock price and a decrease of 0.37 percentin the stock price.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market