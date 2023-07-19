English
    HCL Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26,296.00 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26,296.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 23,464.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,534.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.65% from Rs. 3,283.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,709.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 5,384.00 crore in June 2022.

    HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 13.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.13 in June 2022.

    HCL Tech shares closed at 1,167.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and 29.65% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26,296.0026,606.0023,464.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26,296.0026,606.0023,464.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods468.00577.00355.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks67.00-14.00-9.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15,014.0014,665.0012,978.00
    Depreciation927.001,027.00983.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,382.005,515.005,165.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,438.004,836.003,992.00
    Other Income344.00453.00409.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,782.005,289.004,401.00
    Interest86.0094.0064.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,696.005,195.004,337.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,696.005,195.004,337.00
    Tax1,165.001,214.001,056.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,531.003,981.003,281.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,531.003,981.003,281.00
    Minority Interest3.002.002.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,534.003,983.003,283.00
    Equity Share Capital543.00543.00543.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0514.7112.13
    Diluted EPS13.0314.6912.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0514.7112.13
    Diluted EPS13.0314.6912.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 19, 2023

