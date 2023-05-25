English
    HBL Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.61 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 402.61 crore in March 2023 up 7.67% from Rs. 373.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.80 crore in March 2023 up 4.06% from Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in March 2023 down 14.11% from Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2022.

    HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

    HBL Power shares closed at 106.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.

    HBL Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations402.61332.49373.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations402.61332.49373.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials262.54200.46219.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.663.880.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.47-5.236.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.3628.6726.83
    Depreciation10.018.738.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.0866.3267.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7629.6644.88
    Other Income5.085.044.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.8434.7049.62
    Interest2.552.082.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2932.6247.29
    Exceptional Items-1.150.75-1.48
    P/L Before Tax36.1433.3745.81
    Tax1.2010.7313.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9422.6432.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9422.6432.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.141.100.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.8023.7433.44
    Equity Share Capital27.7227.7227.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.831.21
    Diluted EPS1.260.831.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.831.21
    Diluted EPS1.260.831.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023