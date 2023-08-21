HB Portfolio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 27.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 27.47% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 55.65% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 28.57% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022.

HB Portfolio EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 53.17 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.28% returns over the last 6 months and 66.16% over the last 12 months.