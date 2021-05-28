Hawkins Cooker Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.41 crore, up 66.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.41 crore in March 2021 up 66.75% from Rs. 145.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.97 crore in March 2021 up 156.09% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.29 crore in March 2021 up 124.12% from Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2020.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 45.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.71 in March 2020.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 5,958.80 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.