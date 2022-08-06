Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore in June 2022 up 30.56% from Rs. 151.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.09 crore in June 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 26.33 crore in June 2021.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 43.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.39 in June 2021.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 5,612.85 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and -12.68% over the last 12 months.