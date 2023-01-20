English
    Hathway Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.26 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 154.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.31 crore in December 2022 up 53.41% from Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 58.99 crore in December 2021.

    Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

    Hathway Cable shares closed at 16.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.

    Hathway Cable and Datacom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.26161.11154.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.26161.11154.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7613.9414.58
    Depreciation41.6444.8845.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.4496.8489.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.425.455.36
    Other Income11.1717.248.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5922.6913.57
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.5922.6913.57
    Exceptional Items1.43-0.51--
    P/L Before Tax21.0222.1813.57
    Tax5.715.883.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3116.309.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3116.309.98
    Equity Share Capital354.02354.02354.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.090.06
    Diluted EPS0.090.090.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.090.06
    Diluted EPS0.090.090.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm