Hathway Cable Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 455.68 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.68 crore in March 2020 up 19.59% from Rs. 381.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in March 2020 up 632.43% from Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.11 crore in March 2020 up 43.53% from Rs. 124.79 crore in March 2019.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 19.60 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.11% returns over the last 6 months and -35.63% over the last 12 months.