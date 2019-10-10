Gujarat Gas Q2 PAT seen up 319.5% YoY to Rs. 172.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Gujarat Gas to report net profit at Rs. 172.3 crore up 319.5% year-on-year (down 26.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,436.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 106.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 332.4 crore.

