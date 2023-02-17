Gujarat Apollo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 47.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in December 2022 down 47.88% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 64.43% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2021.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 191.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.