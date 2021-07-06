Guj Containers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore, up 67.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore in March 2021 up 67.61% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021 up 1731.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021 up 61.29% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.

Guj Containers shares closed at 23.15 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months