Guj Containers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore in March 2019 up 1.43% from Rs. 21.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 39.63% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2019 up 38.61% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2018.

Guj Containers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2018.

Guj Containers shares closed at 10.97 on May 02, 2019 (BSE)