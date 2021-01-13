MARKET NEWS

GTPL Hathway Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 447.16 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 447.16 crore in December 2020 down 18.53% from Rs. 548.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.70 crore in December 2020 down 14.6% from Rs. 34.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.70 crore in December 2020 down 12.09% from Rs. 95.21 crore in December 2019.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2019.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 151.45 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.52% returns over the last 6 months and 92.44% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations447.16403.18548.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations447.16403.18548.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.6311.9217.05
Depreciation37.6233.6833.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses355.76311.47445.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.1446.1153.22
Other Income4.945.518.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0851.6261.72
Interest3.804.217.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.2947.4154.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.2947.4154.43
Tax12.5912.7219.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7034.6834.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7034.6834.78
Equity Share Capital112.46112.46112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.643.083.09
Diluted EPS2.643.083.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.643.083.09
Diluted EPS2.643.083.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:44 pm

