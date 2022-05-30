GTN Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.37 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.37 crore in March 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 84.74% from Rs. 19.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.
GTN Textiles shares closed at 19.50 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)
|GTN Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.37
|26.98
|16.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.37
|26.98
|16.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.87
|16.79
|8.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|1.63
|1.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.81
|4.10
|3.07
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.76
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.64
|4.74
|4.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-1.04
|-1.67
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.99
|-1.59
|Interest
|2.62
|2.63
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-3.62
|-3.92
|Exceptional Items
|-0.38
|-0.21
|-2.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.13
|-3.83
|-6.87
|Tax
|-1.19
|--
|12.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.94
|-3.83
|-19.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.94
|-3.83
|-19.26
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-3.29
|-16.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-3.29
|-16.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-3.29
|-16.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-3.29
|-16.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
