    GTL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 48.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2022 down 377.31% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2022 down 216.58% from Rs. 16.41 crore in September 2021.

    GTL shares closed at 8.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.01% over the last 12 months.

    GTL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3247.2048.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.3247.2048.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.629.7112.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.2915.4013.53
    Depreciation1.001.211.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.5648.319.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.15-27.4312.24
    Other Income3.020.643.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.13-26.7915.31
    Interest6.456.105.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.59-32.899.59
    Exceptional Items--100.43--
    P/L Before Tax-26.5967.559.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.5967.559.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.5967.559.59
    Equity Share Capital157.30157.30157.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.694.290.61
    Diluted EPS-1.694.290.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.694.290.61
    Diluted EPS-1.694.290.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:34 pm