GTL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 48.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2022 down 377.31% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2022 down 216.58% from Rs. 16.41 crore in September 2021.

GTL shares closed at 8.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.01% over the last 12 months.