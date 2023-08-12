English
    GTL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore in June 2023 down 2.31% from Rs. 47.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 92.81% from Rs. 67.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2023 up 150.39% from Rs. 25.58 crore in June 2022.

    GTL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in June 2022.

    GTL shares closed at 7.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -21.23% over the last 12 months.

    GTL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.1146.9947.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.1146.9947.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.768.199.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8813.7015.40
    Depreciation1.201.081.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.899.6648.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3914.37-27.43
    Other Income2.308.910.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6923.28-26.79
    Interest6.846.596.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.8616.69-32.89
    Exceptional Items----100.43
    P/L Before Tax4.8616.6967.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8616.6967.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.8616.6967.55
    Equity Share Capital157.30157.30157.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.311.064.29
    Diluted EPS0.311.064.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.311.064.29
    Diluted EPS0.311.064.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

