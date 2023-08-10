GTL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore in June 2023 down 2.31% from Rs. 47.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 92.81% from Rs. 67.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2023 up 150.39% from Rs. 25.58 crore in June 2022.

GTL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in June 2022.

GTL shares closed at 7.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.