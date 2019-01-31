GTL Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 376.13 crore, down 41.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.13 crore in December 2018 down 41.15% from Rs. 639.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.89 crore in December 2018 down 1050.13% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.13 crore in December 2018 down 70.51% from Rs. 332.81 crore in December 2017.

GTL Infra shares closed at 1.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -81.82% over the last 12 months.