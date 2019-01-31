GTL Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 376.13 crore, down 41.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 376.13 crore in December 2018 down 41.15% from Rs. 639.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.89 crore in December 2018 down 1050.13% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.13 crore in December 2018 down 70.51% from Rs. 332.81 crore in December 2017.
GTL Infra shares closed at 1.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -81.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|376.13
|384.51
|639.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|376.13
|384.51
|639.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.36
|13.44
|22.52
|Depreciation
|154.67
|160.23
|184.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|264.49
|355.02
|331.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.39
|-144.18
|99.90
|Other Income
|2.85
|0.88
|48.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.54
|-143.30
|148.08
|Interest
|130.35
|138.86
|128.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-186.89
|-282.16
|19.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-186.89
|-282.16
|19.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-186.89
|-282.16
|19.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-186.89
|-282.16
|19.67
|Equity Share Capital
|12,302.54
|12,302.54
|4,536.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.22
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.22
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.22
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.22
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited