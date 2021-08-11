GTL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in June 2021 up 0.86% from Rs. 47.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.59 crore in June 2021 down 142.45% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021 down 1418.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2020.

GTL shares closed at 17.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.19% returns over the last 6 months and 929.41% over the last 12 months.