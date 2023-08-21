English
    GSL Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 1.65% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 1.65% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 23.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    GSL Securities shares closed at 4.59 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.53% returns over the last 6 months and -56.29% over the last 12 months.

    GSL Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.080.06
    Other Operating Income--0.00--
    Total Income From Operations0.060.080.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.00-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.00-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.00-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.00-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.00-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.00-0.04
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2.35----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.01-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.01-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.01-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.01-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #GSL Securities #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

