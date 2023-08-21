GSL Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 1.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 1.65% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 23.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

GSL Securities shares closed at 4.59 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.53% returns over the last 6 months and -56.29% over the last 12 months.