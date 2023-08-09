English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GSFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,031.53 crore, down 33.64% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,031.53 crore in June 2023 down 33.64% from Rs. 3,061.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.25 crore in June 2023 down 70.14% from Rs. 355.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.22 crore in June 2023 down 66.94% from Rs. 566.35 crore in June 2022.

    GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.93 in June 2022.

    GSFC shares closed at 156.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,031.532,410.193,061.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,031.532,410.193,061.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,275.421,446.181,559.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.4624.4119.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.45-35.13221.41
    Power & Fuel151.42169.87306.79
    Employees Cost229.82269.77162.31
    Depreciation45.0844.7444.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.38192.94256.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.40297.41491.48
    Other Income48.7426.3930.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.14323.80521.67
    Interest1.853.093.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.29320.71518.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.29320.71518.56
    Tax34.0480.22162.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.25240.49355.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.25240.49355.83
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.676.038.93
    Diluted EPS2.676.038.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.676.038.93
    Diluted EPS2.676.038.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #GSFC #Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!