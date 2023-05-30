Grovy India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.59 crore, up 57.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.59 crore in March 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 78.21% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 52% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Grovy India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

Grovy India shares closed at 102.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.69% returns over the last 6 months and 74.74% over the last 12 months.