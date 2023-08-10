Grovy India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in June 2023 up 5.14% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 25.04% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Grovy India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

Grovy India shares closed at 85.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months